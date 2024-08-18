AANI Celebrates General Babangida On His 83rd Birthday 

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Council, National Executive Committee, and the entire AANI family, has congratulated General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 83rd birthday.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Council, National Executive Committee, and the entire AANI family, has congratulated General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida on his 83rd birthday.

Okafor in a statement signed by the AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, said he proudly extends heartfelt felicitations to “our esteemed elder statesman, visionary leader, seasoned senior military officer and distinguished member, His Excellency General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida GCFR mni, SEC 1, 1979, as he celebrates his 83rd birthday on Saturday, 17th August 2024”.

According him, the AANI is celebrating and honouring a man whose name is synonymous with leadership, courage, and transformative vision.

“The celebrant, General Babangida GCFR mni, whose life and legacy are a testament to service, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the unity and prosperity of our beloved nation.

“His role and contribution as Nigeria’s former military President reshaped the course of our nation’s history, and his enduring influence continues to guide our aspirations toward a more secure, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

“His reign as Head of State remains a beacon of progressive governance, strategic foresight, and an unyielding dedication to the welfare of all Nigerians,” he said.

Okafor praised IBB for his continuous support to the advancement of AANI’s mission to foster dialogue, research, and initiatives that promote national unity.

“Your service did not end with your years in public office. Your Excellency, your contributions to AANI, both as a founding member and as a stalwart supporter of its objectives, have been nothing short of exemplary.

“You have continuously supported the advancement of AANI’s mission to foster dialogue, research, and initiatives that promote national unity, policy innovation, and strategic leadership. Your dedication to these causes has served as a compass for all of us, demonstrating the value of thoughtful leadership and the responsibility we share as members of this great institution.

“As we celebrate your 83rd birthday, we reflect on your remarkable life—a life defined by wisdom, courage, statesmanship, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. You remain not only an icon of Nigerian history, but also a symbol of hope, resilience, and possibility. Your enduring legacy is evident in the countless lives you have touched, the policies you have shaped, and the future leaders you continue to inspire.

“Indeed, your life’s work has set a high standard for generations to follow, reminding us all of the power of vision, integrity, and leadership in driving national transformation.

“Therefore on this momentous occasion of your 83rd birthday anniversary, AANI rejoices with you and your family, celebrating the remarkable impact you have made on Nigeria and the world,” he stated.

He added,” We pray for your continued good health, strength, and fulfillment in the years ahead. May you continue to find joy in the legacy you have built and in the knowledge that your name will forever be etched in the annals of history as one of Nigeria’s greatest leaders.

“Happy 83rd Birthday, Your Excellency General Ibrahim Babangida, GCFR, mni Sir!.”