Esther E. Okafor, renowned educationist, author for burial on January 4, 2025

The remains of renowned educationist and author, Mrs. Esther E. Okafor, is set for burial in her own town Oko, in Orumba North LGA of Anambra State on January 4, 2025.

Mrs. Okafor, who was a one time head of the department of language arts at Fedpoly Oko, is the author of many prominent and influential books, including Basic Course in English Grammar for Schools and Colleges (2000),Essential Communication Skills in English (2002),among others, in addition to many publications in theology and spiritual purity.

Born in 1941 to the royal family of Nsetuk Essien Nsien of Eket LGA of Akwa Ibom State, she was married to a renowned pianist, Engr. Benard Okafor, an avid reader who curated a library collection of over 3,000 books with whom she built a life rooted in education, culture, and intellectual pursuit. Her academic foray began from Eket Primary School, and Ogoja Secondary School, to the College of Education, Uyo, before she moved to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where she graduated with an Upper Class Division in Language Arts.

Her passion for education led her to a distinguished career as an educationist, teaching at various institutions including National Secondary School, Nike, Enugu; Federal Government College, Kano; Oko Girl’s Secondary School, Oko, before she joined the Department of Language Arts at Fedpoly Oko where she rose to the rank of a senior lecturer during which she was appointed head of the department.

During her illustrious career which saw her retained by the Polytechnic after her retirement, she also pursued her theological interests, enrolling at the Redeemed Christian Bible College for a Diploma in Theology and passed with Distinction in 2008. She later enrolled at Word of Faith Bible Institute, Winners Chapel Awka, where she earned distinctions in both the Basic Certificate Course and Leadership Certificate Course.

An active member of the Evangelical Fellowship of the Anglican Communion (EFAC) and a leader in the evangelism division, she also founded the Soul Winning Ministry in Oko, Anambra State, through which she authored notable evangelical books; including “And He Sought To See Jesus” (2013), “Simple Ways of Winning Souls Successfully” (2016), and “Evangelism Strategies Simplified” (2016).

According to her son, Chief (Sir) Obi Okafor (Obichiliuzo Oko), Mrs. Esther Okafor left behind a legacy of dedication, faith and scholarly excellence and will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.