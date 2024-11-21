‘The Media Are Not Our Enemy; They Have Their Job to Do’ – CP Disu

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has addressed misconceptions regarding the relationship between the media and the Nigerian Police Force, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and mutual respect.

By Chimezie Godfrey

CP Disu made this assertion on Thursday in Abuja during an interactive session with crime reporters covering the FCT Police Command. The session, themed “Strengthening Media-Police Collaboration for Effective Information Management: Together, Building Trust and Transparency,” aimed at fostering understanding and cooperation between the media and law enforcement.

“The media are not our enemy; they have their job to do. The media are not beggars. We need to find common ground for these people to do their job,” CP Disu stated. He acknowledged past tensions, saying, “I will not lie to you, we see you as enemies because a lot of jobs have been lost, a lot of jobs have got damaged. Am not saying you should not do your job, you should do your job.”

The Chairman of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN), Mr. Sam Ogbeifun of Silverbird Tv, lauded CP Disu for organizing the interactive session, describing it as a commendable step towards strengthening ties between the police and journalists. Ogbeifun assured the CP of the media’s readiness to collaborate in tackling insecurity and crime in the FCT.

“We will do our best to assist you to do your job, but you will also assist us because we all know that the job is not easy. One issue we must address is ensuring that promises made during such engagements are kept,” Ogbeifun remarked. He also called on the CP to maintain an open-door policy to facilitate accurate reporting, saying, “Your accessibility will enable us to balance our reports and pass accurate information to the public.”

Ogbeifun further urged CP Disu to encourage Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) within the FCT to adopt a similar approach. “Your DPOs should equally be open to us. We will be engaging the DPOs in our various areas,” he added.

Other journalists present at the event commended CP Disu for his proactive engagement with the press and suggested strengthening the Police Public Relations Department. They also recommended forging better relationships with bloggers, arguing that their inclusion could help combat misinformation and promote the fight against criminality.

“Establishing a cordial relationship with bloggers will give them a sense of belonging and motivate them to support the fight against crime rather than spreading fake news,” one journalist suggested.

In response, CP Disu pledged to enhance the responsiveness of the Public Relations Officers under his command. “My PR officers will be more responsive to your calls. They should not be having conflicts with the media. Call me whenever there is a need. All I want to say is thank you for everything you have been doing for us,” he said.

The session ended on a positive note, with participants expressing optimism about improved collaboration between the Police and the media in the FCT.