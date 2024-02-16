FG ‘creating National Job Centre’, Minister reveals

The Federal Government is set to create a National Job Centre as a way of tackling the unemployment challenge in Nigeria.

Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, disclosed the idea of a national job centre during the second edition of Ministerial Press Briefing Series at National Press Centre, Radio House Abuja.The ministerial briefing is anchored by the Minister of Information and Nationa Orientation.

She said “We are creating a National job centre to match available vacancies in industries and businesses with available talent pool.

“The job centre will also train and equip people to be job-ready. One such initiative is the Skill-UP Artisans program (SUPA) led by our parastatal the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

“The program will empower artisans with tech-enabled skills training, licensing, access to essential toolkits, and promoting industry-standard excellence.

“SUPA addresses the skills deficiency among artisans and standardizes artisanal practice, the program ensures the availability of a skilled workforce for domestic industries, thereby reducing labour import dependency.

“Over a two-year period, the program aims to empower 10 million hard-working Nigerians, and reflects the government’s commitment to promoting economic development and improving citizens’ standard of living, and job creation.

The minister added , “Still in furtherance of job-creation, skills development and talent exports we launched the NATEP – to create 1m jobs including talent exchange/export, business process outsourcing and job outsourcing. We are engaging and signing MOUs with world class organizations and governments on this.

“Additionally, and in furtherance of the 8-point agenda of the President Tinubu-Led administration, the ministry is taking decisive steps to attract capital investments that will transform our homegrown enterprises into global players. We have just recently concluded a stakeholder engagement with our domestic private equity and asset management firms towards the launch of an Investment Mobilization Initiative aimed at increasing local and foreign investment as a catalyst for economic growth in Nigeria.

..Nigeria to revamp Diaspora Investment Initiative

The Minister of Trade and Investment further revealed that “In cooperation with the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), we are set to revamp and relaunch the Diaspora investment initiative to attract diaspora funds into investment platforms and vehicles we have developed.

She revealed that “our bilateral engagements have been fruitful and have led to significant investment announcements and partnership opportunities for Nigerian trade. A notable example is the G20 summit in India, where a $14bn worth of FDI inflow to Nigeria was announced and being actualized. Since then, we have seen the Confederation of Indian Industries visiting Nigeria to further explore identified investment opportunities.

“These engagements with India, Germany, Netherlands, UAE, South Africa, and others have opened up avenues for investment and the establishment of joint regulatory protocols.

“Recently, we signed an MOU on Enhanced Trade in Partnership (ETIP) with the United Kingdom, where we have extensively discussed the issue of joint regulatory protocols. This has culminated in the signing of the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership Agreement. This agreement facilitates smoother trade processes, allowing Nigerian businesses to export more goods to the UK. It also provides capacity building and sensitization for Nigerian exporters on how to benefit from the UK Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), which enables Nigerian exporters to export up to 3000 different agricultural products to the UK with beneficial terms.

“The partnership also encourages UK investors to explore Nigeria’s most promising sectors, working towards increasing reciprocal Foreign Direct Investment. This cooperation aims to spur economic growth through investments in infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing. Furthermore, the Regulatory Cooperation on Technical Barrier to Trade (TBT) makes it easier for Nigeria to trade goods with the UK by preventing, identifying, and eliminating unnecessary technical barriers. This cooperation promotes good regulatory practices and identifies trade facilitation initiatives leading to the convergence of technical regulations, standards, and conformity assessment procedures with relevant international standards.

“These engagements and agreements are a testament to our commitment to fostering international relations that benefit Nigerian trade and investment. They represent a significant step towards our goal of economic diversification and sustainable growth.

She noted that there are still hurdles, saying, “we must acknowledge some of the prevailing challenges. Infrastructure deficits, bureaucratic bottlenecks, and regulatory complexities remain hurdles to overcome. Additionally, external factors such as fluctuating commodity prices and global economic uncertainties pose risks to our economic stability. Yet, we are undeterred in our resolve to address these challenges head-on, seeking innovative solutions and fostering collaboration across sectors.

“We will also be engaging more with the private sector to get closer to the business community and resolve their challenges. We will do this by having more sectoral stakeholder engagements. It is through this collaboration that we can fully unlock the potential of our nation and create an environment where businesses thrive, innovate, and contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of our great nation.

“Towards this end, I recently undertook a Factory tour in January 2024, to identify and seek to address these challenges facing our manufacturers in a bid to fostering a stronger manufacturing economy.

The Minister disclosed that “Following the successful factory tour , there is general optimism about the Nigerian Market: the manufacturers all forecast continued growth of their businesses and have made investment plans to support this growth. They believe that the demand in the Nigerian market presents strong growth potential for business, and Nigeria has the potential to become the production hub for West African Region.

“For example: • Nigerian Bottling Company has invested $1.3bn over the last ten years and plans to invest another $1bn over the next five years.

“• Unilever said “We are Here for Good”. “They are also launching new product categories this year.

“• Seven Up Bottling Company plans to invest in logistics and recycling for their business.

“• The Sugar Refineries (Dangote Sugar Refinery, BUA Foods and Golden Sugar Ltd) recommitted to the implementation of their Backward Integration Programs

She also.revealed that “Towards development of Industrialization, we have issued import Duty Exemption Certificate (IDEC) letters of recommendation to 20 manufacturers to boost expansion and production capacity.

“Additionally, we are implementing growth programs through the Backward Integration Program(BIP) for the following products – raw sugar, palm oil, automobile assembly, battery assembly, cassava starch & tomato concentrate and others.

Tinubu’s investment drive generates $30bn Commitments to Nigeria – Minister

The minister disclosed that the investment drive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has so far generated over $30 billion commitments to Nigeria.

…We ask for your continued understanding, patience – Information Ministert

In his welcome address earlier, Minister of Information and National Orientaion Alhaji Mohammed Idris appealed to Nigerians for understanding and patience with President Tinubu’s vision.

Idris said, “As I noted at that maiden briefing, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation (FMINO) has a mandate to manage and enhance the image and reputation of the people and government of Nigeria, through a dynamic public information system that facilitates access to credible and timely information.

“That is why we have launched this Ministerial Press Briefing Series (MPBS), to create a platform for you, distinguished members of the press, to hear from and engage with senior officials of the Federal Government, on behalf of the people of Nigeria. We have made efforts to ensure that this Briefing Series receives the widest possible coverage, through traditional and digital platforms.

“We have designed this to be an ongoing Series of briefings, which means that we will be extending additional invitations to you in the weeks and months ahead. As a government, we take our relationship with the media very seriously, and we will continue to create opportunities to engage with you, and with the Nigerian people.

“I would like to close on this note, by emphasizing the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire government fully understand the pains and challenges that Nigerians are going through at this time, and we are working very hard to alleviate these pains and bring lasting relief to all: individuals, households and businesses.

“Just yesterday, the President met with the 36 State Governors, as part of efforts to scale-up the collaboration required to tackle the social and economic challenges confronting us. Indeed, the State Governments are just as critical as the Federal Government in the work that needs to be done.

“We ask for your continued understanding, patience and belief in the Renewed Hope vision of Mr. President. We will keep you informed about everything we are doing to make the vision a reality.”