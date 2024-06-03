Strike: Aviation unions join NLC indefinite nationwide strike in Borno

Aviation unions on Monday shut down operations in the Maiduguri International Airport in compliance with the indefinite nationwide strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC).

The Borno NLC chairman, Yusuf Inuwa, who led members of the aviation union said they were at the airport to ensure full compliance.

Inuwa said :”we closed down the airport around 8a.m. We have closed the state and federal secretariats too and other government establishments.

“We are now speaking with workers at the Borno express transport company to make sure that they shut down motor parks.

”WE will be moving to the banks to make sure that they are not operating,” he said.

NAN reports that the NLC and TUC had on Friday called for an indefinite nationwide strike over the failure of the federal government to conclude on the new national minimum wage and refusal to reverse the electricity tariffs hike.

In a statement jointly signed by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE); Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN); Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), and National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), the unions said Nigerian local airports will be shut by 00:00hrs on Monday, June 3 while the strike at the international airports will begin on Tuesday.

According to the statement signed by the general secretary of NUATE, Abba Ocheme; deputy general secretary, ATSSSAN, Frances Akinjole; secretary general, ANAP, Abdul Rasaq Saidu, and general secretary, NAAPE, Olayinka Abioye, the withdrawal of services by the Unions will be indefinite.

“In compliance with the directive from our labour centers, NLC and TUC, we, hereby, inform the general public, aviation service providers, airline operators. aviation businesses and all aviation workers nationwide that starting from 0000hrs of June 3, all services at all Nigerian airports shall be fully withdrawn till further notice. (NAN)

By: Hamza Suleiman