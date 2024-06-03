Labour strike records 70 per cent compliance in Taraba- NLC Chairman

Mr Peter Jediel, Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Taraba Chapter on Monday said that the organised labour had recorded 70 per cent compliance for the strike.

Jediel made this known while briefing newsmen shortly after going round to monitor compliance in Jalingo.

He said that the cooperation from trade union leaders by mobilising fellow unionists for the strike was impressive.

He said that the compliance became necessary due to directives from their national body to down tools.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that unionists were seeing driving workers, who earlier reported at their duty posts out of offices.

The state secretariat where majority of the state workers report to work became deserted on Monday morning ,although commercial banks and private schools were seeing operating.

NAN recalls that the organised labour had earlier embarked on an indefinite strike beginging from Sunday Midnight to press home their demands.

These demands borders on non conclusion of negotiation for the National Minimum Wage and the hike in electricity tarrif. (NAN)

By Martins Abochol