State Of The Nation: Gbenga Hashim Visits NEPU Leader, Former Minister In Kano

A former Presidential candidate and a prominent political chieftain from the Middle Belt region piloted the plane of his “State of the Nation” consultation to prominent politicians in the North West region.

He led a delegation and visited. Mr Hashim said on his Facebook official page “I visited with our leader in the Northern Progressive Group, Alhaji Sule Lamido, Former Foreign Affairs Minister, Former Governor Jigawa state.”

Lamido, according to a statement released by Mr Hashim’s media department “was a protégé of our leader, Alhaji Abubakar Rimi, the Former Governor of Old Kano state, who is now late.”

According to the former Presidential candidate “Alhaji Rimi and his friend, Chief Doushep Solomon Lar (Former Governor of Old Plateau state), provided leadership and inspiration for those of us in the Northern Progressive Movement in the struggle to end Military rule.”

He added,”In that struggle, Alhaji Rimi and Alhaji Sule were held in custody just as yours truly was held in detention in 1989 under solitary confinement.

“A fearless upholder of the Northern Element People’s Union (NEPU) political tradition. We met in Kano yesterday and discussed THE STATE OF THE NATION”, he concluded.

Before the trip to Kano yesterday, Mr. Gbenga Hashim consulted with prominent politicians in the First and Second Republics in all the Six Geo-Political zones in the country.