Middle Belt Coalition Seeks Reinstatement of Edu As Minister

Recalling her performance in the short time before her suspension, the Middle Belt Coalition has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reinstate Dr. Betta Edu as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The coalition which comprised of 31 groups under the auspices of Middle Belt Pan-Nigerian Forum noted that Dr Edu was one of the best performing ministers in the Tinubu-led administration.

Spokesman of the coalition, Dr. Danladi Ceceko Dangana, in a press statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, added that the suspension of the minister over alleged transfer of funds into a private account of a civil servant should not overshadow her remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to eradicating poverty and addressing humanitarian crises in Nigeria.

Dangana stressed that Edu demonstrated exceptional dedication, and achieved significant milestones in her role before her recent suspension as minister.

“Considering the impressive track record of Dr. Betta Edu within a short period, we urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to discard her contributions.

“We implore the President and all Nigerians to recognize her dedication, competence, and determination to serve the nation,” the coalition said.

Ceceko also appealed to President Tinubu to expedite the investigation process while advocating that Edu should be reinstated if nothing criminal was found against her.

“We firmly believe that allowing her to continue the good work she has started will yield even greater achievements for the nation,” the coalition added.

The Middle Belt Forum which highlighted some achievements of the minister further urged President Tinubu to act in the best interest of Nigeria and demonstrate a commitment to recognizing and fostering exceptional talent and leadership.

The coalition affirmed that its members numbering thousands from 30 different groups in the North-Central have directly benefited from the social programs initiated by the suspended minister.

He noted that the beneficiaries whose identities are widely recognized can be easily verified as evidence of the positive impact of the ministry’s initiatives under Dr Edu.

“Reinstating Dr. Betta Edu will not only be a just decision but also a testament to President Tinubu’s dedication to inclusive governance and the well-being of all Nigerians,” the statement added.

