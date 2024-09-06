Skills: Oshiomhole empowers 272 women, youths

No fewer than 272 persons have benefitted from a skill acquisition programme facilitated by Sen. Adams Oshiomhole in Edo North Senatorial District.

By George Edomwonyi

The programme is aimed at empowering youths and women in the senatorial district.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was organised by the Border Communities Development Agency (BDCA) but facilitated by Oshiomhole who represents the district in the Senate.

At the closing of the programme at Auchi, Edo, on Friday, Mrs Patience Okwor, a representative of BCDA, said that a total of 272 persons benefitted from the training.

Okwor said that the beneficiaries were trained in liquid soap, detergent, powder, bleach and bar/ laundry soap making.

“The training was conducted by Nice Power Project Ltd.

“The participants underwent two days training in soap making, and at the end, starter packs and cash would be given to them to start their little businesses,” Okwor said.

Oshiomhole said at the event that the training was to expose the beneficiaries to some sources of income.

Oshiomhole, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Victor Oshioke, said that the training would help to alleviate the suffering of the beneficiaries.

He urged the beneficiaries to embrace skill acquisition for self-reliance.

“If women and youths embrace skill acquisition, it will improve their lives and enable them to contribute their quotas to national development,” he said.

The senator and former governor of Edo re-stated his commitment to training more women and youths in the district to facilitate development.

Some of the trainees, who spoke to NAN, thanked Oshiomhole for the training, and called for its sustenance.

They pledged to use knowledge gained to become employers of labour. (NAN)