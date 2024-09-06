Completion of ongoing projects paramount to Kogi govt – Ododo’s aide

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi Government has reiterated commitment to prompt completion of ongoing projects for the growth and development of the state.

Mr Onogwu Muhammed,

Special Adviser on Public Relations, to Gov. Ahmed Ododo gave the assurance in a statement on Friday in Lokoja.

Muhammed said that in just seven months, Ododo had overseen completion of numerous projects across the state with impressive results in agriculture, healthcare, education, and human capital development.

He noted that Ododo’s leadership was delivering rapid and measurable progress, fulfilling campaign promises and justifying the overwhelming votes of Kogi people for continuity in the Nov. 11, 2023 election.

“The quick delivery of democratic dividends was one of the key reasons why the people opted for continuity at the polls in November 2023.

“They recognised the value of building upon the existing foundation laid by ex-Gov Yahaya Bello’s administration and chose not to gamble on a new, untested candidate.

“Instead, they favored a leader who can accelerate development and ensure sustainability in the payment of salaries, pensions, and other financial obligations.

“The day Ododo was sworn-in, he did pledge that no project initiated under Bello’s administration will be abandoned.

“Ododo had also assured the people that every uncompleted project inherited from his predecessor will be finished, alongside introduction of new initiatives aimed at further improving the state’s infrastructure and economy, ” he said.

Muhammad said that the governor’s long-standing involvement in the Bello’s administration meant he was no stranger to the state’s policy framework for the transformation of Kogi.

The spacial adviser noted that Ododo’s role as Auditor-General had given him an understanding of the people-centric projects initiated during the previous administration, and that he was committed to ensuring that the projects would continue to serve the interests of the people.

“It is no surprise, that in his first seven months in office, Ododo had already begun to make significant strides in sustaining and expanding Kogi’s infrastructure development.

“One notable example is the rehabilitation of the Zone 8-Army Barrack-Zango-GYB Roundabout Road,” he added. (NAN)