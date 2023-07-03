SGF assures China of sustainable bilateral relations

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, has assured the Government of the People’s Republic of China, of the Federal Government’s commitment to sustain bilateral relations to boost development.

SGF stated this when he received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun with his delegation in his office.

He said that Nigeria has been enjoying strong bilateral relations with China in areas of infrastructure, trade, agriculture among others. He therefore solicited their support to invest more in the country to enable the present administration accomplish its Renewed Hope Agenda. In his words:

“We want to thank your country for the massive investment in the areas of infrastructure in this country. Nigeria got soft loan from your country and carefully invested in rail transportation and road transportation. The differences are becoming quite clear. And we expect more investments and I believe that is why you are here with your businessmen as well. Any assistance you are giving us, we will step up because of the desire of the present Government to do a lot. We will be expecting support from you from time to time.”

He appreciated the Chinese Government for granting young Nigerians scholarship to study in their country. He also used the opportunity to appeal for more scholarship to enable more Nigerians study in China.

“We appreciate the fact that you have given scholarship to our students studying in various universities in the Peoples Republic of China and some have graduated. We want to appeal that you step up the issue of scholarship and give us more. You won’t regret it, before you know it, you find many Nigerians speaking your language. We look forward to the time we will also establish faculties in Nigerian universities where Chinese language would be taught to students”. He said.

SGF assured that the cultural cooperation between Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China through cultural exchange would also be sustained. According to him, this would help in cementing the relationship between both countries.

Speaking earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun while presenting three (3) documents to the SGF, assured Nigeria of the commitment of the Government of the People’s Republic of China to support the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu with the workable development strategies that would turn around the nation’s fortune.

According to him, the documents contain developmental strategy which serves as a blueprint for the development of the country. He emphasised the strategies would cover the following areas: Infrastructure, ICT, industrialisation, investment, security, technology and agriculture, among others.

He expressed his readiness and commitment to work with the present administration and further deepen the bilateral relations between the two nations.

