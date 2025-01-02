Security of life, property bedrock of prosperous nation – Expert

An Abuja- based Security Expert, Mr Seyi Babaeko, says that adequate security and safety of life and property remain the bedrock of a prosperous nation.

By Deborah Akpede

Babaeko, the Managing Director of Absolute Security and Advance Protocol Ltd., said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

He said that the outlook on security and safety of citizens in 2025 was optimistic.

“The outlook for 2025 is optimistic,

but it is clear that without ensuring a secure environment, achieving sustained growth will remain a challenge.

“Undoubtedly, based on the security index for Nigeria, I can affirm that the government has made commendable strides in the battle against insecurity.

“President Bola Tinubu and the entire security apparatus deserve recognition for their efforts, ” Babaeko said.

According to him, the latest security index for 2024 stands at 8.7, a modest decline from nine in 2023.

He noted that this was in contrast to the global average of 4.87, based on data from 176 countries.

“Over the period from 2007 to 2024, Nigeria’s average index has been 9.18. While there has been progress, there is still much to be done in 2025.

“Both the government and the citizenry must play a proactive role in safeguarding our nation, because security is a collective responsibility.

“A secure nation is a prosperous one, and we believe that ensuring security is paramount to achieving substantial economic growth.

“The provision of robust security systems will catalyse a sharp increase in our nation’s GDP, propelling it toward the targeted US$650bn to US$780bn, thus closing the gap to realise a US$1 trillion economy by 2030,” Babaeko said.

He stressed that the way forward was for the government to enhance security for agricultural sectors and improve market accessibility.

“Strengthen security for farmers to boost agricultural production, thereby mitigating food insecurity and stabilising food prices.

“Prioritise infrastructure development to enhance mobility, and allow remote areas and markets to thrive, creating employment opportunities and stimulating economic flow, ” he said.

Babaeko encouraged the government to intensify its fight against crime and extremism.

“Escalate efforts against kidnapping, banditry, and violent extremism through strategic investments in technology and additional funding,” he said.

The expert added that there was need to foster industrial growth by promoting the creation of innovation-driven market opportunities in collaboration with the private sector to spur industrial expansion.

He further urged the government to engage in the securitisation and financialisation of idle public assets, thereby, releasing latent economic value and stimulating national economic activity. (NAN)