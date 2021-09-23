Reps urge FG to secure release of Nigerians detained illegally in prisons abroad

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to intervene and secure the release of Nigerians who are being detained illegally in abroad.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Rep Dennis Idahosa (PDP-Edo) the floor of the House. Thursday, in Abuja

In his motion, he stated there was need to ascertain the number of Nigerian citizens being detained in foreign prisons.

Idahosa noted Nigerian citizens were in almost all countries of the world, making exploits in sports, technology, and business.

Other areas, he said include education and politics, adding Nigerians had been ranked as of the highest educated immigrants in foreign countries.

He noted due to the large population of the Nigerian diaspora community, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) was established to provide for the engagement and protection of Nigerians in the Diaspora.

He said the international conventions and treaties prescribe anyone charged with a offence, is entitled to a fair hearing within a reasonable time.

This, according to him is by an independent and impartial tribunal established by law.

He stated Nigeria was of the highest-ranking countries of the in remittances inflow, adding the remittances of Nigerians living abroad have been of significant impact in the growth of the country.

He stated that from a 2019 survey report by the Legal Defence and Assistance Project (LEPAD), about 16,500 Nigerians who are in outside the country were convicted without legal representation.

He said that some of them did not know they were in jail, while calling the federal government to employ diplomatic means to assist Nigerians who were wrongly convicted and are being detained in various abroad.

The House, therefore mandated the Committees Foreign Affairs, Justice and Inter-Parliamentary Relations and diaspora, to ensure compliance. (NAN)

