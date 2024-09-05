Protest: Kano Commission seeks public, media support

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the August #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests in Kano State

By Aminu Garko

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate the August #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests in Kano State has called for the support of the media and public to discharge its mandate.

The Chairman of the commission, retired Justice Lawan Mohammed, made the call during the commission’s inaugural meeting at the State High Court in Kano on Thursday.

The commission’s terms of reference included identifying the remote and immediate causes of the protest, determining individuals, groups, or institutions responsible and assessing the extent of damage to property, loss of lives and valuables.

The commission is also mandated to recommend measures to prevent future occurrences, provide additional recommendations as necessary.

It should also adhere to the Kano State Commission of Inquiry Law (Section 8) and submit its report to the state governor within one month.

Lawan urged the public to provide relevant evidence and facts to aid the commission’s report and recommendations.

He urged the media to maintain objectivity and fairness in reporting the commission’s proceedings.

The chairman advised them to seek clarification from the commission’s leadership before publishing their reports.

In their remarks, members of the commission pledged to be impartial and solicited the support of the state governor to discharge their duty.( NAN)