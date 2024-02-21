Protest: DSS urges labour to embrace dialogue

The Department of State Services (DSS), has urged the organised labour to embrace dialogue and negotiation…

By Monday Ijeh

The Department of State Services (DSS), has urged the organised labour to embrace dialogue and negotiation against its planned protest slated for Feb. 27 and Feb. 28.

Dr Peter Afunanya, the Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications of the DSS, made the call in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the service recognised protest as the legitimate right of the labour movement but urged the body to shelve the planned action in the interest of peace and public order.

“The attention of the DSS has been drawn to plans by sections of the organised labour to stage protests between Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 in parts of the country over sundry economic issues.

“The DSS appeals to labour to go after dialogue and negotiation rather than engaging in conducts that can heighten tensions.

“More so, the service is aware that some elements are planning to use the opportunity of the protest to foment crisis and by extension, widespread violence,” he said.

He said the protest, without doubt, would worsen the socio-economic situation across the country.

According to him, it is common knowledge that all levels of government are striving to ameliorate the prevailing economic condition and as such, should be given a benefit of the doubt.

He said appropriate authorities were working assiduously with a spectrum of stakeholders to fashion out modalities to address the current difficulties.

Afunanya urged citizens to recognise that what remained unsolved in peace time, would not be attained in war-time, adding that everyone would be casualty in time of trouble.

“Ongoing wars in the global scene is a stark reminder of their catastrophic repercussions on the affected countries’ domestic environments thus, the critical need to protect and maintain our internal stability and unity.

“Those exploiting the fault lines in the country need to have a rethink as resort to negativities will endanger our peaceful coexistence with dire consequences.

“Parents and guardians are implored to exert authority in guiding their children and wards from inimical acts capable of jeopardising public safety and harmony,” he added.

He urged all sectors, including political parties, opposition groups, religious and traditional institutions, civil society and non-governmental bodies to eschew violence and demonstrate leadership and statesmanship in the current challenging times.

According to him, making political capital out of the current situation or involving in divisive utterances at a time like this, will be of no benefit to any peace-loving Nigerian.

Afunanya enjoined citizens to be vigilant and not allow fifth columnists and hostile forces or agents to use them to destabilise the peace of the nation. (NAN)