EFCC, Police and Army Strengthen Ties against Corruption

The Acting Zonal Director of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Uyo Zonal Command , Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE 1 Oshodi Johnson has called for greater collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He made the call on Thursday, May 9, 2024, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Akwa Ibom State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara at the State Police Command Headquarters in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Oshodi, who has been on a familiarization visit to sister agencies in the state, said the visit to the State Police Headquarters was aimed at ensuring a smoother synergy with the force. He commended the Police for collaborating with the Commission seamlessly, and sharing intelligence. He called for more cooperation between the Police and the EFCC.

According to him, “both agencies must show good examples to other sister agencies in tackling cybercrime, oil bunkering, bank fraud, money laundering and other economic and financial crimes. The Commission cannot do it alone, we are both agencies of the Government and our collective effort will yield desired results, hence we must sustain and build on the existing partnership”, he said.

He added that the Police and the EFCC have an existing working relationship that has been very cordial right from inception, till date. “Sir I seek your assistance and response to our call for backup whenever we do and any relevant assistance that we may need from your Command, even though your Command has been assisting us. Remember that the EFCC is a child of the Police and there is no way that the EFCC can work without the Police’, he said.

Responding, Ayilara assured the Zonal Director of his readiness to assist the Commission and promised a more proactive relationship. “I am happy to receive you at the Command and we will do our best to work with you as we have done with past leaders at your Command. We will always share information when necessary and exchange good ideas due to the nature of our jobs”, he said.

Oshodi also extended his familiarisation visit to the 2nd Brigade Nigeria Army, Akwa Ibom State Headquarters on Friday, May 10, 2024, where he called on the Army to sustain the partnership with the Commission, in order to improve on the progress made so far.

According to him, the Army has been very supportive in the fight against economic and financial crimes, especially in the area of tactical arrest of crude oil thieves, pipeline vandals, and smugglers. “Sir, sometimes, we will call for your assistance or backup when the need arises to execute certain tasks, it could be here in Akwa Ibom, Abia, or Cross River States, I believe your response to our call will be swift. I’m a product of the Nigerian Army War College, so I’m at home and I believe the existing synergy between the EFCC and the Army will be stronger and better”, he said.

While receiving Oshodi and his team, Brigadier General Jafaar Ibrahim expressed optimism in the possibility of a smooth working relationship between both Commands in the State and beyond. According to him, the core function of the Army is to protect the territorial boundaries, ”my office will respond 24 hours to your call, anytime the EFCC requests for the Army, due to the working relationship between the two organizations. We are most honoured to receive you today, and I assure you of our support, we are ready to assist you even though our core duty is to protect territorial boundaries, your business is for national development, and you are the lead agency in that. You deserve some applause and I applaud the positive efforts the Commission has made since inception”, he said.