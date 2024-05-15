Tinubu commends Ododo over handling of security situation, others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State over his handling of recent security situation in the state and the welfare of the people of the state.

The President gave the commendation when he received the Kogi state Governor who was at the State House to brief the president on the state of affairs in Kogi State.

President Tinubu assured the Governor of his support as a father who will continue to work with him to ensure that he succeeds in governing the state.

Earlier, Governor Ododo briefed President Tinubu over recent developments in the state as they relate to security and general state of affairs in Kogi state.

While expressing appreciation to the President on the support by the federal government in addressing security challenges in the state, Governor Ododo sought the intervention of the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for the establishment of a Forward Operation Base by the Nigerian Military in Omala Local Government Area and other potential flashpoints in the state in view of recent security concerns in parts of the state.

The Governor also used the opportunity to highlight activities of his administration in the agricultural sector including the census of farmers across the 21 local government areas in the state, recovery and refurbishment of over 200 tractors now being deployed at the commencement of the new farming season to clusters of farmers focusing on different crop production as well as preparation of over 7000 hectares of farmland now ready for cultivation as part of efforts to ensure food security in the state.

In the area of infrastructure, Governor Ododo informed Mr President of the commitment of his administration to complete all ongoing roads and other projects across the state especially the 9.9 Kilometer Zone 8 Junction Zango-Barracks-GYB junction road, the 5.5 Kilometer Zone 8 Junction-Crusher road, and various projects across the educational institutions in the state.

In the health sector, the Kogi state Governor informed President Tinubu of his readiness to commence the revitalization of 63 Primary Healthcare Centres in the stat, adding that his priorities as the Governor of Kogi State is driven by interventions in human capital development hence the emphasis on health and educational development.

The Governor also used the opportunity to present his scorecard in the welfare of workers in the state, highlighting the state health insurance scheme for the formal sector and vulnerable groups, improvements in salaries and pension of workers at the local government level among others.

Governor Ododo further reiterates his commitment to accord priority to the welfare of the people of the state irrespective of political affiliations.