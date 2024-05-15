Nuclear Programme: Nigeria Seeks collaboration with IAEA

Nigeria’s Federal Government has sought collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the peaceful applications of the atomic energy for the socioeconomic development of the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, made the appeal when a high-level delegation from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) led by its Director-General, Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi, paid him a courtesy visit in his Office on the sideline of a working visit to Nigeria to attend the High-Level Regional Seminar on Promoting Cancer Awareness and advocacy Programmes in the ongoing OIC African member states taking place in Abuja, Nigeria.

In his words: “In this context, I want to urge for more collaboration and partnership so that, as a country, we will continue to leverage on the expertise of the IAEA in order to reinforce Nigeria’s national nuclear programme”.



SGF said that cancer has continued to pose serious challenge to Nigerians and there is need for stronger partnership in the fight to reduce its burden in the region and across the globe through the application of nuclear programme.

He stated that the world has embraced nuclear science and technology and has gone far with it and Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind, saying that it must do all that is necessary to ensure that we catch up and expand the benefits that we get from the peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology to make it affordable and accessible.

Sen. Akume further said that different countries today are using nuclear science and technology in their quest to address the numerous socioeconomic development challenges in the different sectors including Water Resources, Environment, Agriculture, Animal Science, Radiation Safety, Power Generation, Energy Planning among numerous others.

SGF stressed that Nigeria is implementing several projects within its technical cooperation with the IAEA in the Regional, Inter-regional and National perspectives; and assured that Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) will continue to cooperate with the Agency so that the nuclear Peaceful Uses Initiative can accelerate Nigeria’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi said that cancer is a big problem in Africa and the Agency is poised to support Nigeria in harnessing its atomic energy in nuclear medicine and other areas of concerns and urged the country to adhere strictly to safety methodologies and practices for its socioeconomic development.

He also emphasised the need to employ the use of irradiation techniques in reducing the scourge of cancer by protecting foods, water management and many other areas.