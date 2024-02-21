Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Lagos police arrest 2 for allegedly selling, buying hard drugs

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Operatives of the Police Command in Lagos State have arrested a 67-year-old drug dealer, Orji Isaac, while selling drugs to a 22-year-old man, Lekan Ganiyu.

The command confirmed the arrest in a post it shared on its X handle @LagosPoliceNG on Wednesday.

It stated that its operatives arrested the suspects in the Yaba area of the state.

“Police officers of Sabo Division, while embarking on surveillance patrol busted a drug dealer, Isaac, while selling drugs to Ganiyu.

The duo will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigations, ” it stated.

The command appealed to the public to always say ‘No to drugs’.(NAN)

By Deborah Akpede

