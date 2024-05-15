 Halilu Tasks NASENI Finance Managers On Effective Resource Management

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu has underscored the importance of effective resource management, emphasizing the Agency’s responsibility in administering public funds for the benefit of Nigeria.

The EVC stated this while declaring open one-day sensitization workshop on Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) policy and guidelines for financial managers of NASENI in collaboration with the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) held at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The workshop was aimed at enhancing financial management practices for NASENI principal officers, directors, managing directors and accounting officers system-wide.

Urging the participants to take the workshop with all sense of purpose, the EVC/CEO called for accurate financial record-keeping and the adoption of innovative processes which remain integral in the GIFMIS policy. He stressed the significance of staff training and capacity development to ensure the discharge of duties to make NASENI a preferred public sector employer in Nigeria.

While warning staff on classified documents, Mr. Halilu said confidentiality in financial management is a crucial aspect and called for strict adherence to public service regulations regarding the integrity of official information.

He further emphasized the Agency’s 3Cs initiative of Collaboration, Creation, and Commercialization as NASENI’s core operating principles, expressing confidence in achieving the Agency’s goals in alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Deputy Programme Manager, System Support and Sustainability Directorate, OAGF, Mr. Jeremiah Asanato, giving overview of the GIFMIS, said it is aimed at integrating budgeting and government expenditure. He emphasized that the policy will help to address irregularities, corruption, and other fraudulent activities in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

In his vote of thanks, Coordinating Director,Finance and Accounts, NASENI, Alh. Ibrahim Baba Dauda, appreciated all Finance and Accounts Directorate staff from across NASENI centres system-wide for attending the workshop. He challenged them to start thinking of making NASENI an independent revenue-generating agency.

e-signed:

CHIMA Akwaja

Deputy Director Information

14/5/2025

L-R: Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure Directorate, NASENI, Prof Bagudu Gwandangaji; Support Officer/NASEN Desk Officer, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Mustapha Marafa; Deputy Programme Manager, System Support and Sustainability Directorate, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Jeremiah Asanato; Executive Vice Chairman /CEO of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu; Coordinating Director, Finance and Accounts, NASENI, Alh Ibrahim Baba Dauda; Coordinating Director, Science Infrastructure Directorate, NASENI, Prof Umaru Gaya during a one-day sensitization workshop on Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) policy and guidelines for financial managers held at the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.