FCT police restore normalcy in Byazhin, arrest suspects

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has restored normalcy in Byazhin following an incident that occurred on May 14, 2024, behind LEA Primary School.

A statement by SP Josephine Adeh,Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command said “it was reported that a group of scavengers (baban-bola) waylaid some passersby, forcibly collecting their valuables.”

However, “A courageous lady resisted, leading to a violent attack by the hoodlums, resulting in severe machete injuries.”

Adeh added that the “FCT Police Command swiftly responded to the situation, making arrests of several suspects who are currently being interrogated to ascertain their complicity or otherwise.”

While reassuring residents that the situation is under control and normalcy has been restored, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igwe, mni, encourages all residents to continue their lawful activities without fear, as adequate measures have been emplaced to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the statement said.