DSS felicitates with Nigerians on Christmas,  canvasses peace, unity

The Director General, Management and Staff of the Department of State Services, DSS, have felicitated with Nigerians and indeed the general public on the occasions of Christmas and the coming New Year.

Peter Afunanya, Director, PR & Strategic Communications of DSS disclosed this in a statement Friday.

The Service, according to its image-maker, urged all and sundry to remain law abiding and peaceful during and after the celebrations.

It also called on everyone to be security conscious and mindful of his/her environment.

Similarly, the service said, “operators and patrons of recreational/motor parks, fun places, worship centres, supermarkets and other public spaces should be alert and take appropriate measures to protect their facilities and the users.

“In the same vein, the DSS advises citizens and residents to report suspicious persons, movements, parcels and objects to relevant security agencies.

“Furthermore, they are encouraged to shun acts of violence, fake news and any form of divisive tendency, in the interest of public order and national security.”

Even more, the Service enjoined members of the public to use the opportunity of the celebration to promote unity and peaceful coexistence. Meanwhile, it will continue to collaborate with sister security and law enforcement agencies and all stakeholders to provide adequate security before, during and after the festive periods.

“To pass information or make enquiries, the Service may be contacted through its offices at the State Commands, Local Government Formations or Phone Nos:09153391309, 09153391310, 09088373514; Email: dsspr@dss.gov.ng; and Twitter Handle: @OfficialDSSNG.

“Once again, Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year in advance,” the statement said.

