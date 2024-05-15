APC optimistic of winning Yobe LG poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed optimism of winning the June 8 Yobe local government councils poll.

Alhaji Muhammed Gadaka, the APC Chairman said this at the inauguration of the party’s campaign for the election on Wednesday in Damaturu.



Gadaka called on the party faithful to vote massively for the party to ensure its victory at the poll.

He lauded Gov. Mai Mala Buni for appointing many youths in key position of the government.

He urged the party’s candidates to reach out to the electorate across the state to campaign for the poll.



The chairman handed over the party’s flags to seven candidates from Zone A, where the campaign was launched.

Mr Aji Bularafa, a chieftain of the party, called on electorate, especially women to come out en masse to cast their votes in the election. (NAN)

By Ahmed Abba