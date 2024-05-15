FG empowers farmers with inputs in Kano

The Federal Government on Wednesday in Kadawa Garun Malam Local Government Area of Kano State, empowered over 100 farmers with essential farm inputs in line with President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Mr Aliyu Usman, an official from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said the programme is targeted at vulnerable smallholder farmers in the second phase of the National Poverty Reduction.

He said that the initiative is aimed at boosting production and enhancing food security nationwide.

Usman said that the farm inputs were distributed to clusters of farmers from the three senatorial districts in the state.

He said that each cluster received one power tiller, 25 Napsac sprayers, liquid fertilizer, Glyposide and other essential inputs.

“The goal of this initiative is to increase yield production, leading to food security in the country,“he said.

He, however, urged beneficiaries to utilise the inputs effectively, while promoting agricultural development.

A beneficiary, Hassan Auwal from Kura Local Government commended the Tinubu-led administration’s foresight and commitment to empowering farmers.

” This initiative demonstrates the government’s dedication to supporting the agricultural sector and ensuring a food-secured Nigeria.

Another beneficiary, Badamasi Hassan from Gaya Local Government, said that empowering farmers with necessary inputs and machines, was crucial toward boosting production and enhancing food security.( NAN)

By Aminu Garko