Police dismiss viral post alleging DCP’s arrest with bandits

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Saturday dismissed a viral post alleging the arrest of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) who purportedly went to give firearms to bandits and kidnappers.

The police, in a statement issued by the Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Mansir Hassan, described the video as fake and intended to mislead the public.

Hassan said: “The attention of the Command has been drawn to a false and malicious viral post on social media alleging that the “ DCP’s went to give firearms to bandits and kidnappers, unfortunately he was arrested with them.

“The Command categorically states that this news is fake and intended to mislead the public.

“The image used in the viral post is not of any officer in Kaduna State but rather an old photograph of a fake Assistant Commissioner of Police, Mr Kingsley Udoyen, who was arrested in Akwa Ibom State in January 2019.

“We urge members of the public to verify this information by searching google with the headline “Fake Assistant Commissioner of Police arrested,” he said.

Hassan said it was not the first time the command had debunked the fake news, saying that “the command has identified the suspects responsible for spreading it.”

“They will be arrested and brought to justice.

He said the State Commissioner of Police warned the public to desist from sharing unverified news, as such acts not only spread panic but also undermine the integrity of the Police Force.

“Any attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Police will not be tolerated, “Hassan said. (NAN)

