Police arrest 25 suspects including man who allegedly beheaded 80-year-old woman in Ogun

The Police Command in Ogun on Monday paraded 27-year-old Afeez Ayeteru, who allegedly killed and beheaded an 80-year-old woman, Aduke in Ado Odo Ota in the state.

By Abiodun Lawal

The Police Command in Ogun on Monday paraded 27-year-old Afeez Ayeteru, who allegedly killed and beheaded an 80-year-old woman, Aduke in Ado Odo Ota in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Lanre Ogunlowo, made the disclosure while parading the suspect alongside 24 other suspected criminals in Abeokuta on Monday.

The commissioner said the command received a distress call from the deceased’s neighbour and rushed to the scene where they arrested the suspect while he attempted to flee.

Ogunlowo also paraded 45-year-old twin brothers, Taiwo and Kehinde Yemitan, who allegedly killed one Darasimi, female, dismembered her body parts for rituals.

The police commissioner noted that the incident occurred at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, saying that the suspects confessed to the crime.

Speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), one of the twin brothers, Taiwo, confessed to the crime.

He said the victim was his friend and she was the first person he killed as he used to sell human parts killed by other organ harvesters.

The police commissioner said that the suspects would face charges in court once the investigations were completed.

He said that other suspects were arrested for offences which included kidnapping, murder, cultism among others.

He noted that all the arrest were achieved within the last three weeks.

Ogunlowo urged the people of the state to continue providing timely information to aid the efforts of the police in preventing and addressing criminal activities.

He issued a stem warning to criminals in the state, saying that the police in Ogun was ready to flush them out.

“We will not hesitate to take action against those who refuse to comply,” he said.(NAN)