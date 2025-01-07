NBS: Data Custodian or Government agenda tool?

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is the agency tasked with collecting and managing official statistics for Nigeria.

By Okeoghene Akubuike

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is the agency tasked with collecting and managing official statistics for Nigeria.

As the authoritative source, it serves as the custodian of the country’s official data.

The bureau plays a crucial role in promoting the use of statistics for development planning and evidence-based policymaking.

However, its reliability and independence have come under scrutiny in recent times.

Some critics have questioned the accuracy of the data published by the NBS, while others doubt its independence.

A segment of the population believes the bureau’s figures fail to reflect the economic realities in Nigeria.

Others suggest its reports may be influenced to serve the government’s agenda.

Recall when the NBS reported in July and August 2024 that Nigeria’s inflation rate declined to 33.40 per cent and 32.15 per cent respectively, many Nigerians suspected government interference.

They said it aimed at presenting an overly optimistic economic picture.

Similarly, the Nigeria Labour Force Survey for Q2 2024 revealed a reduction in the unemployment rate to 4.3 per cent down from 5.3 per cent in Q1.

This figure raised scepticism, with many Nigerians contending that it did not align with the prevailing reality of widespread youth unemployment.

On the other hand, the bureau has also released reports that do not favour the government.

Notable among these is the 2024 Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS), which revealed an estimated 2.2 million kidnapping cases between May 2023 and April 2024.

It further disclosed that a staggering 2.2 trillion naira was paid as ransom during this period.

Additionally, the National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Report for 2022 revealed that 133 million Nigerians, or 62.9 per cent of the population, are multi-dimensionally poor.

This raises pertinent questions: What methodologies does the NBS employ in its surveys? Are they in line with international best practices?

For instance, the Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS) adopted a new methodology in 2022 to align with global standards.

This included updates in questionnaire design, sampling, fieldwork management, and data quality monitoring.

A major change was the adoption of the ‘one-hour criterion’, which considers someone employed if they worked for pay or profit for at least one hour in the last seven days.

To enhance labour market statistics, the NBS collaborated with the World Bank under the guidance of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

Furthermore, the bureau regularly organises stakeholder workshops, such as those on rebasing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI).

These exercises aim to ensure that methodologies are robust and globally consistent.

The Statistician-General of the Federation, Adeyemi Adeniran, recently emphasised the importance of stakeholder input during such exercises.

“It is always our pleasure to engage experts during significant statistical exercises to provide insights and feedback, helping us refine our methodology and approach”.

Adeniran also clarified that the NBS conducts its surveys according to a predefined schedule and releases data as planned.

He cited monthly and quarterly reports on CPI, GDP, and other socio-economic indicators.

Addressing allegations of government influence, Adeniran reassured the public that the bureau remains objective, transparent, and professional.

He stated, “Our work goes beyond data production; it captures the realities of the people to inform effective government policies.

“The notion that we tailor data to favour any government is unfounded and counterproductive”.

Similarly, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Bagudu, during the 2024 African Statistics Day celebration, reaffirmed the independence of the NBS.

“We uphold the sanctity of data under the Tinubu administration, ensuring the NBS operates free from any interference”.

Sen. Shehu Sani shared same sentiment, describing the NBS as “one of the most upright and independent government agencies” on his social media platform.

Also, the NBS has consistently provided vital socio-economic data, such as the 2024 Cost of a Healthy Diet Indicator, developed in collaboration with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

This monthly report reveals the affordability of healthy diets using locally available foods.

In June 2024, the bureau released the first National Agricultural Sample Census (NASC) in 27 years, revealing the existence of 40.2 million agricultural households.

By October 2024, the Nigeria Residential Energy Demand-Side Survey (NREDSS) assessed household energy consumption and identified that 67.8 per cent of households rely on fuelwood for domestic purposes.

The report recommended policies to encourage the establishment of more LPG stations, the local production of gas cylinders, and decentralisation of the national grid through mini-grids to optimise electricity generation.

Also, Inga Stefanowicz, Head of the Green and Digital Economy Section, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, has emphasised the importance of reliable data in addressing the challenges of energy access and security.

She stated that without solid data on supply and demand, such assessments would always be flawed.

All in all, the NBS asserts its commitment to delivering objective, timely, and accurate data with support from the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Central Bank of Nigeria, and other partners.

This dedication remains crucial for designing targeted programmes aimed at addressing the nation’s socio-economic challenges. (NANFeatures)