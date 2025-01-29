 Police arraign man over alleged theft of valuables worth N45. 9m

The police on Wednesday arraigned 25-year-old Forgiveness Amos before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for allegedly stealing valuables worth N45. 9 million.

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Amos, of no fixed address, was charged with conspiracy, house breaking and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Oluwafemi Ajayi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Dec. 26, 2024, at about 10. 50a.m. at Elebu area of Ibadan.

Ajayi alleged that the defendant and others at large, broke into a boutique owned by the complainant, Mr Michael Akinye, and stole items worth N45. 9 million.

He said that the stolen items from the boutique included; generators, televisions, gas cookers, home theatre, jewellery, refrigerators, suits and clothes, among others.

He said the offences contravened Sections 516, 411(2) and 390(9) of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The Magistrate, Miss Gladys Oladele, granted the defendant bail in the sum N2 million with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until Feb. 19, for hearing. (NAN)