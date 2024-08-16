Osun: Executive Council Approves Reviewed ICT, Tech Innovation Policies

Osun state is set for new digital life as the State Executive Council on Thursday approved a newly reviewed state policies on science, technology and innovations among other deliberations.

Osun until the advent of the current government has no state ICT policy nor policy framework on digital economy.

The Council also commenced deliberations on the proposed amendments to the state procurement act that is designed to strengthen accountability and transparency in the legal and policy framework.

At a meeting presided over by Governor Ademola Adeleke which also gave nod to the state plan for Erin Ijesha and other tourism sites, the Council received reports on the state of Internally Generated Revenue which has increased over 100 percent compared to the previous administration.

The Council resolved to expand the state revenue base without increasing the burden on taxpayers and residents of the state.

While reviewing security reports across the local governments and area council, the Council further adopted various strategies to consolidate the status of Osun State as one of the most peaceful states of the Federation.

The Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi who released major highlights of the Council meeting in a statement further announced that several approvals were given for elevation of some chiefs and appointments of others.

Some of the newly appointed traditional rulers are: “Prince Ayodeji Imran Akintola, Alufa of Erin Oke in Oriade Local Government Area;

“Prince Odedire Augustine Olasoji, Obameri of Odin-Ife in Ede East Local Government Area;

“Prince Emmanuel Olugbemi Olowolagba, Olupoye of Ipoye-Ijesa in Atakunmosa West Local Government Area;

“Prince Sakariyah Akintunde Adéọlá, Olosuntedo of Osuntedo in Ejigbo South Local Council Development Area; and

“Prince Alade Lateef Olugbemi, Alabudo of Abudo in Egbedore Local Government.”

Some other traditional rulers were elevated as follows: Baale Alutierin-Ife, Baale of Elegberun-Ife, Baale of Kunle Sijuade-Ife, Baale of Omisade-Ife, Baale of Ogidan-Ife, (Ife Traditional Council) Olusaga of Saga(Atakunmosa West Local Government), Alajebamidele of Ajebamidele-Ijesa (Atakunmosa East and Baale of Agunbelewo (Osogbo Local Government) to Part in(Recognized status of the Chief’s Law, Cap 25, Laws of the Osun State, 2002.