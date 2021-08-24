Organisation equips 33 young entrepreneurs in Edo with business skills

Sabi Hub, a technology inclined organisation, says it has trained 33 young entrepreneurs in Edo on the necessary skills to start and grow Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs).

Mr David Best, the Programme Manager, Sabi Hub, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Best said the entrepreneurship training was aimed at inspiring, educating, and preparing youths in skills that would enable them to validate successful and scalable businesses or startups.

He said the 33 entrepreneurs trained formed the second phase of a three- year entrepreneurship programme and business incubation project.

“The three year project is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in Germany through the SOS Children’s Villages and implemented by Sabi Hub.

“Thirty five youths were earlier trained during the first phase of the programme held in 2020, while seven of them were selected to participate in the business incubation stage.

“The entrepreneurship programme and business incubation project is for six months, three months for business training while three months is for business incubation.’’

He said the trainees were exposed to business mentoring and also visited business outfits that were doing well to learn about their successes and challenges.

“The trainees were also given an opportunity to pitch their business ideas and businesses before partners.

“The goal of the training is to ensure that the participants are able to validate their business ideas and those with startups should be able to scale them up.”

He added that seven of the 33 trainees would be selected to go into the business incubation stage where they would also compete to win prize money to support their businesses. (NAN)

