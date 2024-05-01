Kwara Assembly promises legislative support to improve worker’s welfare

The Speaker, Kwara House of Assembly, Mr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, has said that the 10th Assembly will give legislative backing to improve workers’ welfare.

Danladi-Salihu said this on Wednesday in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Shehu Abdulkadir, to mark the 2024 Workers’ Day.

”It is another day to acknowledge and celebrate the workforce of our great nation, Nigeria, and our dear state, Kwara in Particular.

”As we do always, we appreciate the resilience, commitment, dedication, and sacrifices of our workers,

”They remain essential to the overall development of our dear country as they contribute immensely to Nigeria’s growth.

”As lawmakers, we are committed to giving legislative backing to improve the welfare of our workers, give them a living wage and make life more bearable for them in appreciation of the invaluable services they render.

”On this Workers’ Day, on behalf of the Kwara House of Assembly, I celebrate our workers with pride and I wish them a happy and fulfilling day,” he stated. (NAN)

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus