May Day: Ododo extends health insurance to LG workers, negotiating minimum wage

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has said his administration will conclude ongoing negotiations with the organized labour over the implementation of minimum wage for workers in the state.

The Governor made this known in his address at the Workers’ Day rally held at the Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre in Lokoja.

Governor Ododo who comemmended the workers for their dedication, resilience, and invaluable contributions to the progress and prosperity of the state urged workers in the state to continue to support the policies and programmes of the state government.

He assured that the state government will continue to evolve ways to improve the welfare of workers in the state.

“Your commitment to excellence, even in the face of challenges, inspires us all as we continue to explore ways to improve the welfare of our workers beyond the minimum expectation of the average worker in Kogi State.

“As an administration, we recognize the importance of fair wages, safe working conditions, and social security for every worker.

“Therefore, we are committed to implementing policies that promote the rights of workers and ensure dignity in the workplace”, the Governor said.

Governor Ododo stated that his administration has commenced full payment of the contributory state health insurance scheme for all workers under the formal sector coverage in the state civil service, and announced plans by the state government to extend the health insurance scheme to workers at the local government level in the state.

The Kogi State Governor also informed the gathering at the workers’ day rally of government’s intervention through the free education policy in the state, distribution of quarterly food palliatives, continuation of ongoing infrastructure projects, reforms in agricultural practices and enhancement of the state security architecture with the recruitment of more men and provision of logistics for adequate policing of all communities in the state.

According to Governor Ododo, “with most of our workers in the state now enrolled under the Kogi state health insurance scheme, we shall soon extend coverage under the health insurance scheme to the local government level.

The State free education policy remains on course and payment of Senior Secondary School Examination fees has been fully offset by the government.

Our new template for payment of bursary to students in higher institutions has been adjudged to be a step higher in transparency and accountability.

Our quarterly palliatives has since commenced and we shall not renege on this accord until the economic indices improve.

We have embarked on an aggressive agricultural reform programme that will identify and support genuine farmers with subsidy, secure our farmlands and communities, guarantee food security and there is increase in the number of boots on the ground across communities, and logistical enhancement are in place to step up efforts to make Kogi State completely unsafe for criminals.”

While acknowledging improvements in the salaries of civil servants and pensioners at the local government level, Governor Ododo said the state government has demonstrated resolve to make funds available for the welfare and wellbeing of the state workforce promising to do more to keep the workers happy and more productive.

The Governor urged the organized Labour in the state to continue its constructive engagement with the government, noting that the conducive atmosphere created for negotiation between labour unions and the government has enabled the state to address issues bothering on the welfare of workers in the state.