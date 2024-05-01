Shettima returns to Nigeria, meets US Secretary, Campbelll

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday returned to Nigeria after representing President Bola Tinubu at the just concluded International Development Association (IDA21) Summit, held in Nairobi, Kenya.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice-President.

Nkwocha said on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Shettima met behind closed doors with the United States Deputy Secretary, Kurt Campbell, and his team.

” Among issues discussed at the meeting were security, bilateral relations, shared visions, technological cooperations, economic and mutual partnership.

” Both countries pledged to work more on deepening their bilateral relationships and their connectivity. ”

Deputy Secretary Campbell has been in Nigeria where he was the co-chair of the sixth U.S.-Nigeria Binational Commission (BNC) with Foreign Minister, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris