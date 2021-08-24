Kalu greets Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar at 65

August 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary.


Acknowledging the role of the Sultan in peace and unity across the nation, Kalu applauded the celebrant for his objective on national issues, adding the Sultan’s fatherly role in advocating religious harmony is worthy of commendation and emulation.


Kalu, who described the celebrant as a patriotic and bridge builder, urged leaders emulate the outstanding attributes of the Sultan.
In a birthday message, the former Governor wished the celebrant longer life in the of the people.
He said, “on behalf of the people of Abia North Senatorial district, I join the Sultanate council and people of Sokoto state in celebrating Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar as he clocks 65.


” The Sultan has over the years sustained his goodwill and pedigree beyond the shores of Nigeria.
“Before ascending the throne, the celebrant had built a distinguishing career in the military.


” As Sultan, he has consistently deployed his intellectual capacity and administrative acumen in steering the affairs of his domain.
“The celebrant deserves be celebrated for his accomplishments in all facets of life” .
Kalu prayed for longer reign for the Sultan.

