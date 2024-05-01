Workers’ Day: Jandor congratulates Lagos workers

The Lagos PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 General Election, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), on Wednesday felicitated workers in the state on the occasion of the 2024 Workers’ Day .

Adediran, in his congratulatory message issued by by his spokesman, Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, commended workers for their resilience,diligence and sacrifice.

He noted that workers contributed,in no small measure ,to the greatness of the state and growth of its economy.

According to him ,state’s economy would not have been where it is today without the patriotic and unwavering commitment and dedication of workers.

He said in spite of the threats and dangers workers face in the discharge of their duties, they had remained dedicated and committed to the state.

“On this occasion of Workers’ Day, I urge you to keep hope alive, knowing that you have an advocate in me, and our shared desire of birthing a government that will truly prioritise the interest of the workers is still much on course,” Adediran said. (NAN)

By Adeyemi Adeleye