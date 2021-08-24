Unemployed man docked for allegedly robbing 2 women

A 21-year-old unemployed man, Elekwachi Onyedika, on Tuesday appeared in Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly robbing two women of their possessions.The police charged Onyedika, whose address was given with with dangerous weapons.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Akpan Nkem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.7, at about 10 a.m,  in Ilogbo-Eremi, area of Lagos. Nkem said that the defendant robbed the complainants Ngozi Dominic and Vivian Okafor while armed with a cutlass and a knife.

He said that the defendant stole one DVD player worth N20,000, an ATM card and withdrawing N90,000 their accounts.The defendant, he said, was arrested seven days later and handed over the police for prosecution,.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal code, Law of Lagos, 2015The defendant pleaded not guilty the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum.Adekomaiya ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment the Lagos State Government.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until Oct. 18, for further hearing. (NAN)

