Prioritise welfare of Nigerians, Oyo TUC, NLC urge govt.

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), Oyo State chapters, have called on governments at all levels to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians.

They made the call during the 2024 Workers’ Day celebrations on Wednesday in Ibadan.

In his remarks, the NLC Chairman, Mr Kayode Martins, noted that life had become unbearable for most Nigerians due to inflation, fuel scarcity and other challenges.

Martins said that the N30,000 minimum wage expired on April 18, adding that government ought to have announced the new minimum wage by now, as the current wage was no longer sustainable.

“We are asking for a living wage to cushion the effect of inflation and others issues affecting Nigerians.

“Oyo State Government should not waste time on the issue of the new minimum wage once it is announced by the Federal Government,” he said.

Martins also called the attention of the state government to the incessant cases of land grabbing in some parts of the state.

Also speaking, the TUC Chairman, Mr Bosun Olabiyi, stressed the need for government to prioritise the welfare of Nigerians.

Olabiyi said that the situation in which Nigerians had found themselves called for urgent attention by government.

“As I address you today, the standard of living of workers and people is becoming abysmally unacceptable due to the fault of both the leadership and the followers in almost equal proportion.

“The bulk stops on the leaders’ desk and the task of people first and prioritising their welfare is largely with the government, which must do the right things in policy formulation and cutting the cost of governance,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians are currently living in pains due to fuel scarcity and other challenges, urging government to, therefore, speed up action on the new minimum wage.

Olabiyi said that inflation had already taken away the wage award given to workers, with workers now back to square one.

Olabiyi commended Gov. Seyi Makinde over prompt payment of workers’ salary.

Also speaking, Secretary of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state, Mr Olusegun Abatan, said that life had been difficult for pensioners in the state since the removal of fuel subsidy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the occasion were match past by different unions in the state and presentation of prizes.

(NAN)

By Suleiman Shehu