Varsity proprietor lauds Sanwo-Olu, lawmaker on Ikorodu-Itokin road reconstruction

Dr Oladega Adebogun, Proprietor and Founder, Caleb University Imota, Lagos, has commended the state government for the extra efforts made in the reconstruction of the Ikorodu- Itoikin Road.

This is contained in a statement by Prof. Elvis Otobo, spokesman of Adebogun, issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Lagos.

Adebogun also lauded Tokunbo Abiru, Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, for his role in the process.

He described the gesture as a testament to the progress of the country’s democracy.

According to him, the 34-kilometre road was initially constructed in 1975, during the regime of Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the then Nigerian Head of State, and Brig- Gen. Mobolaji Johnson, as the pioneer military governor of Lagos.

He recalled that Johnson was the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Caleb university, until his demise, in October 2019.

“The Ikorodu-Itoikin road was a nightmare for travellers, motorists and residents, until the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government intervened and approved its reconstruction, through the Federal Ministry of Works,” he said.

According to him, the significance of the Ikorodu-Itoikin Road is that it remains a crucial access point from other parts of the country.

The proprietor said it was also a strategic route to the new Lekki-Ibeju corridor, which houses the Dangote Refinery, the Lagos deep seaport and the free trade zone.

“The reconstruction of the road, a significant infrastructural development, has not only improved the travelling experience on the corridor, but also brought joy and happiness to residents, institutions, companies and communities that ply it daily,” he said.

The educationist, however, called for the dualisation of the road, to enhance its capacity and durability.

The university proprietor also commended President Tinubu’s efforts in the massive building and rehabilitation of roads across the country.

He cited the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, Phase 1, Section 1; the Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village Area in Lekki Peninsula; and the 260 roads for emergency repairs.

Adebogun also referred to the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road and the Second Niger Bridge bypasses among others.

He described them as giant steps taken by the current administration.(NAN)

By Lydia Ngwakwe