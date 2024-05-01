2024 Workers’ Day: All hope not lost -Workers

Some Nigerian workers have expressed the optimism that in- spite of many challenges Nigerians and it workforce are facing, all hope is not lost.

They stated this on Wednesday at the Eagle Square, Abuja, where Nigerian workers in their numbers converged to join their counterparts across the world, to mark the 2024 Workers’ Day.

The workers said they had optimism that with the way the President Bola Tinubu led administration was going, there would be brighter future for the Nigerian workers, before the end of his administration.

They urged the government to prioritise workers’ welfare, so as to cushion the effects of present economy realities, as it would also go a long way to affect other Nigerians positively.

Mrs Mercy Ephraim, who expressed gratitude to the current administration over the on going negotiation on minimum wage, said she was hopeful that at the end of it all, Nigerian workers would have a cause to smile.

“All hopes are not lost at all. I want to believe that we the Nigerian workers, would be happy at last.

“Mr president knows quite well, what Nigerians are passing through and he will judge workers’ welfare based on the theme of this year,, ‘People First’ ” she said.

Mr Emmanuel Ekah, another civil servant said he was happy with the labour unions, as well as the workers, for their patience with the government over the economic realities and their welfare.

He said labour had demonstrated high sense of responsibility and patriotism by not organising strike actions to further disrupt the country’s economy at a time Nigeria was faced with many challenges.

Ekah, however, made an appeal to the Federal Government to continue to look into workers’ plight, as they were the backbone of the nation’s administration.

“If you should carefully observe, you will agree with me that money flows into the society through workers and this means that if it is well with the workers, there will be positive impacts on other citizens of the country, ” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, urged the government to take workers’ welfare seriously adding that it would also have positive impacts even after their retirement.

“While I am saying this is because I am retiring in September this year and I am already expressing fears of what I will do to survive, for the rest of my life.

“I am appealing that reasonable salaries should be given to workers right from the time they start work and this will give them hope to have enough resources even after their services to the country,” he said.

NAN reports that Workers’ Day is celebrated globally every May 1, to raise awareness of the rights of workers and to protect them from exploitation.

It also serves as a reminder of the important role played by the workers in the society.

This year’s event was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima who represented the President, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, labour leaders and members of various labour unions among other personalities. (NAN)

By Okon Okon