NYSC hails longest-serving Camp Commandant, recommends him for higher responsibility

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has recognised and commended Capt. Ibrahim Hassan as the longest-serving camp commandant in its Kaduna orientation camp.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Alhaji Isa Wana, gave the commendation in a letter addressed to General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna.

The coordinator, in a copy of the letter made available to newsmen on Friday, commended Hassan for his outstanding performance and recommended him for higher responsibility.

Wana said that the army officer had, on several occasions, prevented bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway from launching attacks on corps members and other persons in the camp.

He noted that Hassan had been camp commandant at the orientation camp from 2020 Batch B Stream I to 2021 Batch C Stream II, which ended in December 2021.

“During the period under review, Capt Ibrahim Hassan distinguished himself professionally; his invaluable security advice to NYSC management in the state has helped to avert lots of security threats to the camp.

“He professionally countered series of intended attacks from the bandits during the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream II orientation course at NYSC permanent orientation camp Sabon Gaya, Kaduna.

“He is a core disciplinarian and has brought this to bear on the entire camp community. He coordinated effectively the synergy amongst the security agencies on camp.

“He professionally managed the relationship among soldiers, other camp officials and corps members effectively.

“He has been camp commandant consecutively for seven orientation camps, from 2020 Batch ‘B Stream I to December 2021, a feat no officer has been able to achieve in the history of NYSC orientation programme in Kaduna State.

“Given the above outstanding performances, I write to commend Capt. Ibrahim Hassan, a disciplined, courageous and visionary officer. He will stand out in higher responsibilities,” Wana said. (NAN)

