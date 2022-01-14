NDLEA arrests 3 with gun, cannabis sativa, others in Jos

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Plateau Command, says it has arrested three persons with a pistol and 12 grams of cannabis sativa in Jos

.

Public Affairs Officer of the command, Mr Dan Simon-Peter, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday in Jos.

Simon-Peter said that the suspects were arrested on Jan. 11 at Hwolshe community in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the suspects were arrested with other items, such as: a handcuff, four mobile phones, three ATM cards, an identity card for Vigilante Group of Nigeria, live ammunition and cash, among others.

“On Jan. 11, at about 11 p.m., during a stop-and-search operation conducted by men at Hwolshe area of Jos South, a vehicle, with registration number: ZAR 35 LQ, was intercepted.

“Search was conducted on the vehicle and a multi- coloured bag was found containing the following items:

“One Beretta pistol, with six rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one round 7.5mm live ammunition, two empty shells and 12 grams of dried weed suspected to be cannabis sativa.

“Others items included a handcuff, N1,136,000, four mobile phones, three ATM cards and one identity card for Vigilante Group of Nigeria,” he said.

Simon-Peter said that the suspects had been handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution. (NAN)

