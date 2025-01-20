NOA campaigns against harmful chemicals in food preservation

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ebonyi has launched a campaign against the use of harmful chemicals in food preservation, urging foodstuff dealers in the state

By Uchenna Ugwu

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Ebonyi has launched a campaign against the use of harmful chemicals in food preservation, urging foodstuff dealers in the state to avoid this dangerous practice.

Mr Theophilus Nwokpor, the State Director of the Agency, made the remark on Monday in Abakaliki during an awareness campaign on the use of toxic chemicals for food preservation.

Nwokpor emphasised the serious health risks associated with these chemicals, warning food dealers to refrain from using them.

He pointed out that while the harmful effects of such chemicals may not be immediately apparent, continuous consumption of food preserved with them could lead to serious health issues in the future, including terminal ailments.

He encouraged traders and grain dealers to stop using chemicals to preserve and store grains and instead adopt traditional, safer methods of food preservation.

“We are sensitising traders to the dangers of preserving foods with harmful chemicals. As grain dealers, especially wholesalers who supply markets within and outside the state, you must be cautious.

“The effects of these chemicals are detrimental to health. We cannot compromise human health for material gain.

“Our responsibility is to provide food that nourishes and sustains life, not one that endangers it,” Nwokpor said.

Mr Emeka Orajaka, the State Coordinator of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), also warned against the use of such chemicals.

Represented by Mr Obinna Okonkwo, Principal Regulatory Officer of NAFDAC, Orajaka stated that offenders would face legal action.

He also highlighted that innocent consumers have lost their lives due to food preservation with dangerous chemicals.

Mr Francis Nworie, Secretary of the Foodstuffs Dealers Association, called on the government to reduce the price of special storage bags, known as “Purdue Improved Crop Storage Bags,” from N3,000 to N500 to encourage compliance with safer practices.

In support, Mr Chidi Oduma, Chairman of the Association, emphasised that reducing the price of these bags would encourage food safety and help control harmful food preservation practices.

Oduma also commended the organisers of the programme for addressing this critical issue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event included an interactive session with traders and an inspection of food storage practices by officials. (www.nannews.ng)