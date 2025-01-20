NAF not responsible for wellhead explosion at Rivers–Spokesman

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it is not responsible for the explosion at the NNPC wellhead in Buguma Community in the Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers.

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), says it is not responsible for the explosion at the NNPC wellhead in Buguma Community in the Asari-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, AVM Olusola Akinboyewa, gave the clarification in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Akinboyewa described as misleading, the report by certain media outlets suggesting that the NAF might be responsible for the explosion.

He urged media outlets to exercise due diligence by verifying facts before publishing, rather than relying on assumptions.

”Contrary to the allegations made by the Buguma Community spokesperson, who speculated that the fire may have been caused by aging oil facilities, illegal oil bunkering, or NAF operations, we wish to clarify the situation.

”The wellhead had been leaking crude oil due to prolonged illegal activities in the area.

”Video recordings from previous missions confirm that the wellhead have been leaking for an extended period, resulting in the accumulation of gas and flammable liquids in the surrounding environment.

”High-Definition (HD) video recordings from the NAF platform, including footage from December 2024, clearly show the wellhead spilling oil and the barge already burnt before its arrival at the location.

”The onboard camera system ensures transparency and accountability by capturing and documenting all activities, eliminating any possibility of indiscriminate firing at civilians or destroying assets, as falsely alleged,” he said.

The NAF spokesman said that the NAF, always ensured due diligence before engaging any target to ensure that only illegal refining sites and equipment were destroyed.

According to him, the safety of innocent civilians and the protection of critical infrastructure remain a top priority for the Service.

He assured the public that NAF, would remain steadfast in its mission to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure and combat crude oil theft, while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and respect for human life.(NAN