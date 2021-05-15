Nigerian Navy releases list of successful candidates for basic training school

The Nigerian Navy (NN) the list of successful in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from 1 to 16 April 2021 been released at www.joinnigeriannavy.com

According to a statement signed Navy Spokesman,Commodore Suleiman Dauntsey, mni, the successful are to report for training in 2 Batches at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State as follows:

         a.      NNBTS Batch 31     –        Saturday, 22 2021.

         b.      NNBTS Batch 32     –        Saturday, 8 January 2022.

Additionally, Dahun said, any candidate failed to report 4 days after the indicated dates will not be accepted for training.

are to also come along with the following:

a.      Two (2) navy blue PT shorts.

b.      Two (2) white round neck vests.

c.      One pair of white canvas.

d.      One pair of brown canvas.

e.      Two pairs of black trousers.

f.       Two (2) white long sleeve shirts.

g.      Two (2) black ties.

h.      One pair of black shoes.

i.       Three (3) pairs of white long socks.

j.       One pair of national dress.

k.      Original and photocopies of credentials.

l.       BVN print .

m.     One of cutlery.

