The Nigerian Navy (NN) says the list of successful candidates in the 2020 Nigerian Navy Recruitment Interview held in Lagos and Port Harcourt from 1 to 16 April 2021 has been released online at www.joinnigeriannavy.com.

According to a statement signed by Navy Spokesman,Commodore Suleiman Dauntsey, mni, the successful candidates are to report for training in 2 Batches at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State as follows:

a. NNBTS Batch 31 – Saturday, 22 May 2021.

b. NNBTS Batch 32 – Saturday, 8 January 2022.

Additionally, Dahun said, any candidate who failed to report 4 days after the indicated dates will not be accepted for training.

Candidates are to also come along with the following:

a. Two (2) navy blue PT shorts.

b. Two (2) white round neck vests.

c. One pair of white canvas.

d. One pair of brown canvas.

e. Two pairs of black trousers.

f. Two (2) white long sleeve shirts.

g. Two (2) black ties.

h. One pair of black shoes.

i. Three (3) pairs of white long socks.

j. One pair of national dress.

k. Original and photocopies of credentials.

l. BVN print out.

m. One set of cutlery.

