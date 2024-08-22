Niger govt. condemns bandits’ attack on Anguwan Mai-Giro community

Mr Yakubu Garba, Acting Governor of Niger, has condemned bandits’ attack on Anguwan Mai-Giro community, a border community between Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas of the state.

By Rita Iliya

Mr Yakubu Garba, Acting Governor of Niger, has condemned bandits’ attack on Anguwan Mai-Giro community, a border community between Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas of the state.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Ibrahim Bologi, Chief Press Secretary to the Niger Governor on Thursday in Minna.

Garba, who described the attack as satanic, insensible, atrocious and callous, said it led to the loss of lives of villagers.

“It is very disheartening and disturbing for fellow humans to carry out such a barbaric and vicious act on their fellow humans,” he said.

He commiserated with victims’ families, members of the community and the entire people of the council areas over the unfortunate incident.

Garba reiterated the Bago-led administration’s unwavering determination and commitment to address insecurity in the state.

The acting governor urged security agencies to redouble their efforts in the fight against insecurity and pledged the state government’s continuous support in all aspects to win the fight.

He, however, prayed for the repose of souls of those who lost their lives and Allah’s succour to those who sustained injuries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attack occurred on Wednesday night where about 13 persons allegedly lost their lives. (NAN)