Gbajabiamila lauds NASENI for developing e-vehicle, smart irrigation

By Salif Atojoko

Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu has commended the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for championing local content development.

He lauded the agency particularly for developing electric vehicles, motorbikes and solar-powered smart irrigation systems, through accelerated technology transfer.

Gbajabiamila spoke to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, following a one-day fact finding tour of some government agencies under the supervision of the State House.

He expressed President Tinubu’s confidence in the nation’s human resources and their ability to lead technological advancement.

“I’m very impressed with what we have seen and what we have heard,” the Chief of Staff said after a tour of facility at NASENI.

“The fact that you have 35 market ready products and have completed 44 tangible project and initiatives in 10 months speaks volumes to your commitment, dedication and passion for what you are doing.

“I commend you and the rest of the team on what you are doing.

“We live in a world of modern-day technology and Nigeria must not be left behind and we need agencies like NASENI to propagate the President’s vision on advancement in technology,” he said.

On staff welfare, the Chief of Staff noted that creating an enabling work environment was very important to boosting staff morale and productivity.

He noted that due to NASENI’s location at the Idu industrial layout, Abuja, approximately 30 kilometers from the city centre, the management should provide adequate support to ease transportation costs for employees.

In his remarks, Mr Khalil Suleiman Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NASENI, thanked President Tinubu for his unflinching support to the agency.

He reiterated the agency’s commitment to conducting research and development, as well as the production and commercialisation of products that contributes directly to Nigeria’s GDP and improve the lives of the people. (NAN)