New NIS comptroller assumes office in Kwara

By Mujidat Oyewole

Mrs Oladoyin Bewaji, the newly-deployed Kwara State Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has assumed office in Ilorin, the state headquarters.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bewaji took over from the acting comptroller, DCI Saka Jimoh.

Jimoh, at the handing-over on Thursday in Ilorin, said it marked the transition of leadership and commitment to serve the nation.

Responding, Bewaji said she was happy and grateful for the opportunity given to her to serve in the Kwara command.

She acknowledged the legacy left by the previous administration and pledged to continue with their work.

“I promise to contunue working towards enhancing operational efficiency, improved staff welfare and strengthened border security.

“Officers should maintain high professional standards and remain committed to the values of the service,” she said.

The officers vowed to support the new comptroller, while looking forward to new leadership and strategic direction.

NAN also reports that the former state comptroller, Mrs Iyabode Okuwa-Idris, was pulled-out of service on Nov. 22, after 35 years. (NAN)