Police arraign apprentice over alleged theft of N30,000 beverages

The police have arraigned a 32-year-old carpentry apprentice, Juwon Aladeyehun in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged burglary and theft of beverages

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The police have arraigned a 32-year-old carpentry apprentice, Juwon Aladeyehun in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State over alleged burglary and theft of beverages worth N30,000.

The suspect, whose address was not given, is facing a two-count charge bordering on burglary and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the suspect committed the offences on Nov. 22 around 12.30 a.m. at Marryland in Okitipupa, Okitipupa magisterial district.

Omoyeigha said that Aladeyehun burgled the provision container of one Roseline Adukwu and stole two big tins of Bourvita and Milo, big refilled Peak and Dano milk, Sardines, Tomato paste, spaghetti, bottles of palm oil and vegetable oil, totalling N30,000.

The prosecutor added that the offences are contrary and punishable under sections 411 and 390 (9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

However, Aladeyehun pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and the Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Ajele, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 and one surety in like sum.

Ajele added that the surety, who must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction, must also show and present evidence of two years tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 7, 2025 for further hearing. (NAN)