Yuletide: FRSC deploys 950 personnel in Kwara

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Kwara Sector Command, has deployed 950 personnel to ensure adequate security for the Christmas and New Year season in the state.

This is contained in a press statement signed by Mrs Olayinka Basambo, Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the command on Thursday, in Ilorin.

According to Basambo, the personnel deployed includes 350 special marshals and 120 first responders.

“16 patrol vehicles, two power bikes, four ambulances, four private tow trucks and a 70-ton tow-truck are also deployed to monitor all roads during the celebrations.

“Commander Mufutau Irekeola deployed the personnel for traffic control at strategic locations within Ilorin township and major cities in the state, during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The special patrol (Operation Zero Tolerance for Road Traffic Crash) scheduled from Dec.15 to Jan.15, 2025, is for the safety of lives and properties in the state,” she said.

The PRO also admonished motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations throughout the festive period.

She enjoined drivers to avoid dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, excessive speeding, overloading, obstruction on roads and use of phone while driving.

“Also, drivers need to be mindful of mechanical deficiencies and rickety vehicles, route violations and driving with worn-out tyres.

“The command is fully engaged in public enlightenment, campaign, mega rally in all interstate motor parks, early morning cry at markets, Church and Mosque advocacies, respectively.

“The command is also carrying out special patrol operation and traffic control to ease free flow of traffic along the major roads.

“Irekeola wishes the good people of Kwara a happy Christmas and New Year celebration. Motorists should drive with caution because only the living celebrate,” she said. (NAN)