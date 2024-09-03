NEMA donates relief materials to Kaduna attack victims

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has donated relief items to communities that recently came under attack in some parts of Kaduna State.

By Ezra Musa

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has donated relief items to communities that recently came under attack in some parts of Kaduna State.

Other beneficiaries of the gesture were victims of the fire outbreak in Igabi Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Malam Imam Garki, Kaduna Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, presented the items to Mr Hussaini Jallo, member representing Igabi Federal Constituency, for distribution to the affected victims

Garki listed affected areas to include Igabi, Rigachikun, Kerawa, Kwarau, BirninYero and Sabon Birni.

Others are Afaka, Fanshanu, Gwaraji, Rigasa, Zangon Aya and Turunku.

The relief materials consisted of food and non-food items including rice, maize, vegetable oil, clothing for men, women and children.

Others are towels, mattresses, plastic buckets, plates, spoons, sanitary towels, diapers and detergents.Receiving the items, Jallo commended NEMA for its prompt response to the plight of communities affected by various disasters.

Malam Musa Garba, Chairman of the Distribution Committee, who is also a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to NEMA for the timely intervention, and prayed for its continued success.

Present at the occasion were representatives from Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, representatives of 12 wards in Igabi Local Government, security agencies and other key stakeholders.(NAN)